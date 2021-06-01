Reviewing Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) and The Competition

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pliant Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pliant Therapeutics Competitors 4594 17558 38663 766 2.58

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.15%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -501.02% -25.93% -24.89% Pliant Therapeutics Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $41.82 million -$41.53 million -15.42 Pliant Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.27

Pliant Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pliant Therapeutics. Pliant Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

