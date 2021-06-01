REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

