Rhumbline Advisers Sells 548 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

