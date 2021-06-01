Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 4,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,804. The company has a market cap of $550.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

