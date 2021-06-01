ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.40

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and traded as low as $47.50. ROHM shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

