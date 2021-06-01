Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 257,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,464. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

