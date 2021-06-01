Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 650 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $61,964,251. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

