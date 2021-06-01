Rossmore Private Capital Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

