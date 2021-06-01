Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.06.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.21 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.