Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.06.

RY stock opened at C$124.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The stock has a market cap of C$177.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

