Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$137.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$134.06.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$88.99 and a 12-month high of C$126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

