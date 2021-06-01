Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

RDSB stock traded up GBX 23.20 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,306.80 ($17.07). The stock had a trading volume of 6,518,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,119. The firm has a market cap of £102.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,334.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

