Royce & Associates LP Acquires 17,659 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.05% of Accuray worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

ARAY opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.29 million, a P/E ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.