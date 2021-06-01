Royce & Associates LP Has $11.43 Million Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in City were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of City by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

