Royce & Associates LP Purchases 102,771 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,771 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.43% of Glatfelter worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

