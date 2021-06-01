Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 180,300 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 180,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.