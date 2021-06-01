Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.05% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 835,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE MX opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

