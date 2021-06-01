Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,000 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

