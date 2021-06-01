Ruler Protocol Price Hits $49.51 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $49.51 or 0.00137567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $185,113.01 and $241,450.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00297669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00190073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.00990245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

