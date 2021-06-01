Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Linde worth $241,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.49. 12,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,660. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

