Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 101,741 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,741 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $158,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.81. 24,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,940. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.03 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.39 and a 200-day moving average of $523.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.