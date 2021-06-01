Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,336 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Moody’s worth $187,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Moody’s by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,648,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.