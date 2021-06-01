Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,248 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,248 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $759,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,410.78. 24,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,340.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,027.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

