Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$12.10 during trading on Thursday. Safestore has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

