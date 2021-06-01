SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,100. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,472 shares of company stock worth $2,475,442 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

