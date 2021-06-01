SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.
Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,100. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.
SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.