Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

SLRX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

