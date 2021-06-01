salesforce.com (CRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $276.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.83. The company had a trading volume of 279,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.