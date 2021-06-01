salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

