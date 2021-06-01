salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $320.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,371 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

