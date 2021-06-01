Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,558.0 days.

SHLAF stock opened at $287.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.42. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $227.35 and a fifty-two week high of $315.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLAF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

