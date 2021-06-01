Securian Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 8,039 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $54,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.