Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

