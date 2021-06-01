Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 515 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

