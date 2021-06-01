Seer, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEER) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Seer’s (NASDAQ:SEER) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seer had issued 9,210,527 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,013 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Seer’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SEER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99. Seer has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Seer by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.