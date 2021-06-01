Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,305,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,053,000. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,736. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WORK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $978,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.