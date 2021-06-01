Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $37.30 million and $2.65 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.01018345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.12 or 0.09771862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00092105 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

