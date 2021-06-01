Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $30.65 million and $1.02 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

