Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,166.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and $94,166.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00032268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009808 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

