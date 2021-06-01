Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 74,140 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,456.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMED stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,250. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

