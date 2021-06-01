Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,669 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

