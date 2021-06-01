Shell Asset Management Co. Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

