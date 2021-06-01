Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.54. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 96,772 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on S. TD Securities upped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

