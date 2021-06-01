Shield Protocol Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $977,815.70 and approximately $1.99 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00011947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00292635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.01003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

