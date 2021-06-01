Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 33.3%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
About AmeriCann
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.