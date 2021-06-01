Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 33.3%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

