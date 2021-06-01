Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Expands By 50.0%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

AIOSF opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.