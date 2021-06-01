Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Increases By 35.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

