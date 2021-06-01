Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Grows By 34.8%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.