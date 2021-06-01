Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Grows By 51.1%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 29th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth about $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $5,795,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

XGN opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

