Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Increases By 48.4%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 120,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,607.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $126,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.54. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

