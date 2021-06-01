Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rises By 61.8%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Points International has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

